Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Comparing side by side

As Auto Dealerships companies, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 96 0.65 17.24M 8.48 10.86 Rush Enterprises Inc. 38 -25.62 31.89M 4.31 8.73

In table 1 we can see Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rush Enterprises Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 17,967,691.51% 35.4% 6.3% Rush Enterprises Inc. 83,394,351.46% 12.9% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rush Enterprises Inc. on the other hand, has 1.35 beta which makes it 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. are 1.1 and 0.3. Competitively, Rush Enterprises Inc. has 1.1 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Rush Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $91.5, and a -9.37% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 100%. Insiders held 1.1% of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Rush Enterprises Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 1.77% 9.42% 16.29% 31.13% 30.42% 38.13% Rush Enterprises Inc. 1.95% 2.87% -8.92% -1.44% -14.02% 9.22%

For the past year Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has stronger performance than Rush Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Rush Enterprises Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. It also owned and operated three stand-alone used vehicle stores in Florida. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers installation of equipment, equipment repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair; sells tires for use on commercial vehicles; and provides new vehicle pre-delivery inspections, truck modifications, and natural gas fuel system installations, as well as body, chassis upfit, and component installation. It serves owner operators, regional and national truck fleets, corporations, and local governments. The company operates a network of centers located in the States of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.