Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Analysts See $2.38 EPS; Hilltop Holdings Has Lowered Target (TGT) Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 86.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc analyzed 19,824 shares as Target Corp (TGT)'s stock rose 14.18%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 3,038 shares with $263,000 value, down from 22,862 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $2.38 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter's $2.21 EPS. ABG's profit would be $46.05 million giving it 10.60 P/E if the $2.38 EPS is correct. After having $2.38 EPS previously, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $100.93. About 305,800 shares traded or 111.67% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)? – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock has $9500 highest and $8700 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is -9.34% below currents $100.93 stock price. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.49 million shares or 1.80% less from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Llc invested in 8,985 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 19,650 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 3,157 shares stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Next Fin Gp has 86 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 30,277 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 6,657 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 15,932 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 9,769 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 83,325 shares. Chicago Equity invested 0.3% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,730 shares. Jennison Associates Limited holds 9,682 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 13,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 10.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance" on September 18, 2019

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.79 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 6.14% above currents $106.67 stock price. Target had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, August 22 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 29.