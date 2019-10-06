Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Rose While Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed by $5.80 Million Its Holding; Burney Co Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Rose

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 69,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The hedge fund held 314,537 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.53 million, down from 383,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $97.13. About 128,004 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 10/04/2018 – Billboard: Asbury Lanes to Reopen This Summer With Lupe Fiasco, Black Lips & More; 14/03/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of Asbury Park; 20/03/2018 – Asbury Park Press: Police are investigating skeletal remains found in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, according to; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Rev $1.61B; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 15/05/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain

Burney Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 17,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 100,695 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.04M, down from 118,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,294 shares to 296,515 shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $47.19M for 10.20 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.49 million shares or 1.80% less from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,737 shares. 197,742 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Bessemer Gp reported 48,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 32,494 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 63,062 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 56,929 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 24,013 were reported by Citadel Lc. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 54,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 123,865 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank And Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) or 36,500 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

