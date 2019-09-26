Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Shareholder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Knowles (KN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 7,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 272,413 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.98M, down from 279,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $101.63. About 150,977 shares traded or 5.04% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 12/03/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Rev $1.61B; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 915.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 86,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 96,285 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 2.58 million shares traded or 175.23% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $139.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Css Inds Inc (NYSE:CSS) by 97,602 shares to 117,635 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 34,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,045 shares, and cut its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.38 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $46.04 million for 10.68 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.49 million shares or 1.80% less from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl has 549,767 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eminence Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 314,537 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 306 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 3,643 shares. Axa holds 57,500 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 7,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co accumulated 17,201 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Company owns 3,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 5,730 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 647,428 shares. Pnc Fin Group Incorporated reported 1,232 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 1.39M shares.