Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Market Value Rose While River Road Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $5.08 Million; Jag Capital Management Boosted Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) as Stock Price Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 73,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 169,021 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, down from 242,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 43,777 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Bd Adopts Corporate Governance Guideline Imposing Maximum 5-Year Term for Chairman; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 06/03/2018 New Jersey Drug Treatment Centers Directory Expansion Continues With Asbury Park; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of Asbury Park; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 622.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 127,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 148,504 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, up from 20,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $93.29. About 1.77 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation stated it has 60,811 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 12 were reported by Reilly Fin Ltd Liability. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Winslow Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.22M shares. The Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 225 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 6,972 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 501,670 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 491,921 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 14,564 shares. 1.09M were reported by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 1.18% or 27,243 shares in its portfolio. 17.68 million are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 6,342 shares to 7,764 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 86,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Owners of Electronic Arts Stock Be Worried About the CEOâ€™s Share Sales? – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “‘Apex Legends’ charges up EA’s quarterly revenue beat – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $44.70 million for 9.65 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 72,970 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 12,100 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 16,390 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 6,600 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Moreover, Moody Bancorp Tru Division has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 69 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 9,371 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 36,000 shares in its portfolio. The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). State Street reported 622,271 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 8,098 shares.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABG) 33% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2018 – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Georgia’s 10 best stocks of 2014 – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 26, 2014 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp. Class by 4,681 shares to 482,526 shares, valued at $44.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).