Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Market Valuation Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Stake; Pinnacle Holdings Stake in Boeing (BA) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 1305.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 4,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 113,085 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 13.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 15/03/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE HLDR ABRAMS SEES ENGAGING IN TALKS IN FUTURE; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 15/05/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Abrams Capital Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Asbury Automotive; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Bd Adopts Corporate Governance Guideline Imposing Maximum 5-Year Term for Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,884 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58B, down from 19,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 560 shares to 4,499 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 915,580 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 26,999 shares. Fmr reported 157 shares stake. Victory Mgmt holds 0.22% or 1.42 million shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 602 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru reported 7 shares stake. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 250,595 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 570,889 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 60,910 shares. Denali Ltd Liability stated it has 23 shares. Jefferies Lc holds 6,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 20,555 shares. Renaissance Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Invesco reported 0% stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aceto Corp (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 3.96M shares, valued at $2.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) by 116,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.