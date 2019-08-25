Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Increased Holding

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 1305.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 57,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 4,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.74. About 103,305 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 15/03/2018 – Abrams Capital Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Asbury Automotive; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MLN VS $1,551.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of Asbury Park; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 15/05/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 356,523 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.69M, up from 353,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 95,400 shares to 123,100 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 120,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Company Na holds 142 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 9,371 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 95,715 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 9,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,593 are owned by Jennison Assoc Ltd Com. State Street Corp invested in 622,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 260,322 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 72,970 shares. 57,060 were reported by Origin Asset Mngmt Llp. First Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 888,411 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 6,692 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 580,193 shares. 6,600 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Co. Moreover, Ls Investment Advisors Limited Company has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 602 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank And Tru Com Of Newtown holds 2.06% or 61,285 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd accumulated 2.28% or 132,439 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 31,528 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Loudon Management Limited Liability owns 3,084 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. 8,483 were reported by Private Wealth Advsr. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Permanens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 44 shares. Goelzer Inv Management Inc has 51,822 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Incorporated reported 4,772 shares. Cincinnati Ins invested 4.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jcic Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 12,710 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). West Oak Cap Ltd Company holds 1.15% or 14,955 shares.

