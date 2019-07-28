Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asanko Gold Inc. 1 1.80 N/A -0.63 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.39 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Asanko Gold Inc. and McEwen Mining Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -41.5% -29.6% McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1%

Risk & Volatility

Asanko Gold Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. McEwen Mining Inc. has a -0.74 beta and it is 174.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asanko Gold Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, McEwen Mining Inc. has 2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Asanko Gold Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McEwen Mining Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Asanko Gold Inc. and McEwen Mining Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asanko Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively McEwen Mining Inc. has an average target price of $3.38, with potential upside of 85.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.1% of McEwen Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Asanko Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, McEwen Mining Inc. has 22.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asanko Gold Inc. -3.28% -4.1% -15.69% -17.27% -49.67% -5.43% McEwen Mining Inc. -2.8% -2.11% -21.02% -26.06% -35.35% -23.63%

For the past year Asanko Gold Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than McEwen Mining Inc.

Summary

McEwen Mining Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Asanko Gold Inc.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.