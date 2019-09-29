Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

We are contrasting Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asanko Gold Inc. 1 0.00 159.18M -0.66 0.00 Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 0.00 77.75M -0.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Asanko Gold Inc. and Comstock Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Asanko Gold Inc. and Comstock Mining Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asanko Gold Inc. 16,459,518,147.04% -48.3% -39.9% Comstock Mining Inc. 70,298,372,513.56% -89.5% -30.5%

Volatility and Risk

Asanko Gold Inc. has a beta of 0.45 and its 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Comstock Mining Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.24 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of Comstock Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.6% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asanko Gold Inc. -4.58% 27.09% 29.91% 2.24% -20% 23.86% Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10%

For the past year Asanko Gold Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Comstock Mining Inc.

Summary

Asanko Gold Inc. beats Comstock Mining Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.