Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asanko Gold Inc. 1 7.13 N/A -0.66 0.00 Yamana Gold Inc. 3 1.90 N/A -0.14 0.00

Demonstrates Asanko Gold Inc. and Yamana Gold Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Asanko Gold Inc. and Yamana Gold Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -39.9% Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.45 beta means Asanko Gold Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Yamana Gold Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Asanko Gold Inc. and Yamana Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63% and 60.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Asanko Gold Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Yamana Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asanko Gold Inc. -4.58% 27.09% 29.91% 2.24% -20% 23.86% Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25%

For the past year Asanko Gold Inc. was less bullish than Yamana Gold Inc.

Summary

Yamana Gold Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Asanko Gold Inc.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.