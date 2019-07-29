Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Contrasting side by side

Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asanko Gold Inc. 1 1.79 N/A -0.63 0.00 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Asanko Gold Inc. and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -41.5% -29.6% Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3%

Risk and Volatility

Asanko Gold Inc.’s current beta is 0.44 and it happens to be 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited on the other hand, has -1.65 beta which makes it 265.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asanko Gold Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has 1.4 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Asanko Gold Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Asanko Gold Inc. and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asanko Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a consensus target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 1.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares and 28.5% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares. Comparatively, 15.1% are Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asanko Gold Inc. -3.28% -4.1% -15.69% -17.27% -49.67% -5.43% Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -4.14% -13.37% -17.35% -2.99% -14.74% -9.5%

For the past year Asanko Gold Inc. was less bearish than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.