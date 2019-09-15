Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Holding in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Wells Fargo & Company Has Increased Adobe (Put) (ADBE) Stake by $384,000; Market Valuation Rose

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Adobe Inc (Put) (ADBE) by 32000% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 170,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.39M, down from 570,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 9.77 million shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 500,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55 million for 22.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.