Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Stake in Royal Gold (RGLD) Has Lowered by $1.08 Million as Stock Declined; Wayfair (W) Holder Light Street Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $150.67 Million as Valuation Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.55. About 461,401 shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500.

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 92.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,975 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $143.51. About 1.28M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 29 sales for $15.10 million activity. 4,000 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares with value of $382,180 were sold by Conine Steven. Mulliken John Champlin had sold 991 shares worth $92,510 on Tuesday, January 15. Macri Edmond also sold $134,009 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Tuesday, January 15. 1,285 shares were sold by Savarese James, worth $119,171. $936,897 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares were sold by Shah Niraj. $462,402 worth of stock was sold by FLEISHER MICHAEL D on Tuesday, January 15.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Group Ltd has 14,800 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Liability holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 526,875 shares. D E Shaw Com Incorporated invested in 2.90 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Asset Management holds 0.01% or 1,938 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 45,005 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Co holds 9,133 shares. 9,783 are owned by Tudor Invest Et Al. Prelude Mgmt Limited reported 640 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 10,403 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 123,238 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 10,447 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 5,200 shares. Advisory has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,495 shares. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.97% or 596,838 shares.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 earnings per share, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

