Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Decreased Position in Royal Gold (RGLD) as Market Value Rose; Troy Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $212.95 Million as Market Value Declined

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $124.64. About 712,079 shares traded or 43.98% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 85,287 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 559,030 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr accumulated 25,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 764,539 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 88,066 shares. First Eagle Invest Management Llc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 3.17M shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 3,362 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,506 shares. U S Investors accumulated 19,477 shares. Century invested in 0.01% or 140,343 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 6.98 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc has 5,872 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt Co holds 19,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Ltd has invested 0.28% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Horan Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 2,633 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corp holds 0.66% or 12,236 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Independent Franchise Prtn Llp accumulated 9.31 million shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 82,355 shares. 61,312 are held by Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Artemis Llp holds 0.27% or 404,065 shares. Ipswich Management Com Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 23,519 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Evergreen Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 4,947 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 538,266 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 4,669 shares. Natixis LP holds 0.15% or 298,909 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 18,186 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $267.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

