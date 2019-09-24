Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Lowered Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Timucuan Asset Management Stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Raised by $35.77 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 170,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.39 million, down from 570,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 5.68 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 894,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.68 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 744,524 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company has 301,549 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hexavest reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 22,303 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nordea Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 27,467 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.61M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 13,906 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability invested in 0% or 282 shares. Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 0.09% or 3,025 shares. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs holds 7,713 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 89,947 shares. Permanens Cap LP owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 33 were accumulated by Perkins Coie.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Mining declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Star Res Ltd by 399,521 shares to 979,521 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56M for 23.17 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HD Supply Is Still Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HD Supply -7% after lowering outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) At US$39.50? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply completes Presto acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.