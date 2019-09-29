Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Raised Its B2gold (BTG) Position; Tcw Group Has Raised Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $365,536 as Shares Declined

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 8.37 million shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 87.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 11,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 24,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 13,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 120,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (NYSE:BVN).

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Cheap Gold Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Cheap Stocks Under $3 to Consider Now – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calibre Mining Provides Update on the Transaction With B2Gold – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “B2Gold First Quarter 2019 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details – Junior Mining Network” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “B2Gold Second Quarter and First-half 2019 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 269,705 shares to 271,529 shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 16,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,622 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKAM) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S.Africa’s Grand Parade posts FY profit on Dunkin’ closure – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mimecast Makes Migrating from Symantec’s Email Security.cloud Fast and Easy – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Grp Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,483 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 163,726 were reported by Boston Rech Management. 28,655 are held by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. 5.56 million are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 151,687 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 915,546 shares. Principal Financial Group invested 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Godsey Gibb Assoc has invested 2.21% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 92,980 are held by Covington Capital Management. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,880 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 3,868 shares or 0% of the stock. Bell Savings Bank invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).