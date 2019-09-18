Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Trimmed Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Position by $8.40 Million; Stock Price Rose; Condor Capital Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Increased as Share Value Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 655,417 shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.18M for 52.52 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Want to Invest in Gold? Check Out These 3 Stocks First – The Motley Fool" on May 04, 2019

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 1.41M shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 7,051 shares to 46,792 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,158 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Tru Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 5.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,151 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 8.00 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp stated it has 73,334 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 1.90 million shares. Btim reported 1.03 million shares. Community Svcs Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35,927 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co stated it has 131,843 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,121 shares. Salem Inc holds 0.24% or 2,150 shares. 30,300 were reported by Andra Ap. Greatmark Investment reported 87,326 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Com reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Omers Administration reported 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd Llc accumulated 95,239 shares or 2.74% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019