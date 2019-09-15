Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake by $2.55 Million; Share Price Rose; Forward Management Has Cut Holding in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by $4.85 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 269,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 510,850 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67M, down from 780,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 508,164 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 16/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY IS SAID TO SUBMIT NEW OFFER FOR GGP: RTRS; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Takes Majority Ownership in GGP; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners will buy GGP for $9.25 billion in cash; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.50M, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 2.97M shares traded or 79.69% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Star Res Ltd by 399,521 shares to 979,521 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.93 million for 53.11 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 250.01 million shares or 1.57% more from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 250,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,312 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 1,243 shares. Bellecapital Int Ltd invested 0.19% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York invested in 7,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 9 shares. New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Transamerica Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Ww owns 10.60 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 10,273 shares. Hightower Advsr has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Cibc World Markets Incorporated owns 3.23M shares. Brookfield Asset Incorporated has 81.72 million shares. Capital International Invsts holds 2.85M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.