Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Cut Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Stake as Shares Rose; Realty Income (O) Position Has Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 412.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 32,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 40,206 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 7,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 1.03M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 563,692 shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 2,969 shares. Hartford Management holds 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 750 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 1.35% or 2.10 million shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd reported 18,523 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 396,546 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 151,055 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.09% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Co holds 170,621 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 4,066 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0.8% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sei Invests Co reported 208,066 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 3,567 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 71,224 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bartlett & Lc accumulated 602 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 25,229 shares to 18,473 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 230,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,761 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,025 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc accumulated 120,179 shares. Argent has 4,248 shares. Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 0.56% or 25,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 291,230 shares. Sei Invs Co invested in 0.01% or 35,796 shares. 70,694 were accumulated by Hl Services Lc. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 7,870 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 4,069 shares. Tiverton Asset has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Proshare Advisors reported 139,534 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 101,139 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Royal Gold Keeps Finding Ways to Grow – The Motley Fool” on April 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “What a BAANG Stock Is — and the Best Options for Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Royal Gold (RGLD) – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.