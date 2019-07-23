Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD) Decreased by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; Midas Management Lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holding as Share Value Declined

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.65. About 427,883 shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 15,691 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12,500 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 7,529 shares. Moreover, Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 2,887 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 595 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 8,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested 0.61% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 4,888 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York, a New York-based fund reported 9,839 shares. Midas Mgmt has 5,392 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Barr E S & accumulated 83,542 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Blackrock has 253,251 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 18,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De holds 5,921 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,430 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 1,727 shares.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76 million for 59.33 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 724,274 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,796 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability owns 34,840 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp accumulated 0.12% or 16,275 shares. World Asset Inc reported 0.02% stake. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Highlander Limited invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 15,200 are held by Art Ltd Llc. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Beacon Financial Grp holds 0.44% or 29,757 shares in its portfolio. 1,000 are owned by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Citigroup invested in 0.03% or 291,791 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0.57% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

