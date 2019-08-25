Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Stake in Royal Gold (RGLD) Has Cut by $1.08 Million; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 639,815 shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 30,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 148,494 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, down from 179,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 1.99 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Associates reported 190,645 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 521,483 shares. 34,553 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.29% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bokf Na stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cap Mgmt Ny holds 0.91% or 7,000 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 5,660 shares. Aristotle Ltd Liability reported 5.62M shares. 1.13 million are held by First Trust Advsrs L P. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 22,536 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 347 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 500 shares. Adage Cap Group Inc Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mariner Lc reported 0.44% stake.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 86,606 shares to 227,000 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Limited reported 120,179 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 42,296 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 5,679 shares. Violich Management reported 0.1% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 2,214 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,425 shares stake. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 100 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Hl Finance Svcs Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 70,694 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 62,043 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 7,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling owns 305 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).