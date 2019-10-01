Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Holding by $12.24 Million; Market Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Autus Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $124.45. About 196,951 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 3,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.01. About 1.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 16/05/2018 – Hiring experts say there’s been increased demand to poach from Amazon, while some managers are leaving due to burnout; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Star Res Ltd by 399,521 shares to 979,521 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99M for 51.00 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RGLD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 1.31% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 3,115 were accumulated by First Republic. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has 51,359 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 103,843 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,246 shares. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Alps Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 73,998 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 4,812 shares. Violich Cap Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr holds 0.3% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 5,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Sg Americas Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 10,566 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royal Gold Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Rally? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Reasons I Just Bought Franco-Nevada Corporation Stock – The Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Gold Is Getting Stronger – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Precious Metals Company’s Gold Sales Just Hit Record Highs – The Motley Fool” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,107 shares to 91,676 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 10,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,567 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Incorporated accumulated 33,270 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 1.43% or 22,837 shares. Howland Llc reported 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macquarie Limited invested in 0.31% or 94,475 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 5,062 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability accumulated 1,852 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Moreover, Moors Cabot Incorporated has 1.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,073 shares. Mawer Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,827 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability owns 7.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,069 shares. 97 were reported by Estabrook Mgmt. Pictet Retail Bank & Tru Limited holds 3,507 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Company reported 5,392 shares. Markel owns 94,707 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale owns 2,061 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons Amazon Stock Was Down in August – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock — and Consider Never Selling – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “There Will Be Losers As Amazon Makes Another Healthcare Move – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 30, 2019.