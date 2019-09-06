Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Trimmed Royal Gold (RGLD) Position as Share Value Rose; Magnetar Financial Increased Its Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Stock Value Declined

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 322.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 5,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 7,842 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 1,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.05. About 1.75 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131.5. About 489,881 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.06 million shares to 8.22M shares, valued at $59.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 261,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,527 shares, and cut its stake in Exterran Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 31,130 shares stake. Aspen Inv Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,774 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 29,895 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has 4.58 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 2,920 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust has 19,720 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 6,404 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 0.06% or 6,918 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.26% or 371,826 shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc invested in 4,444 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.64% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 793,344 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 5,088 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar, Wells Fargo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 6 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Downgrade Keeps Pressure on Caterpillar Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,400 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). James Inv Incorporated accumulated 1,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 367,439 shares in its portfolio. 2,675 are owned by Optimum Inv Advsr. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company holds 120,179 shares. Zacks Invest owns 19,015 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co reported 111,396 shares. Midas Management holds 0.21% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 128,615 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 26,170 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 105,620 shares. 18,143 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny. Intll Investors invested in 0.01% or 146,000 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Royal Gold Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These 4 Gold Stocks Soared as Much as 19% in August – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.