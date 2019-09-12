Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Holding in B2gold (BTG) Raised as Shares Rose; Holowesko Partners LTD Increases Holding in General Dynamics (GD)

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $189.14. About 445,759 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.0161 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2439. About 4.60M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 170,368 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $15.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1,393 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.51% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 24,024 shares. 27,385 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Company. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 7,741 shares. Texas-based Crossvault Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Joel Isaacson & Company Ltd Liability has 1,408 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd invested in 46,280 shares. Moreover, Macroview Inv Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Prelude Capital Llc has 588 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.08% or 5,453 shares in its portfolio. Sirios Capital Mngmt LP holds 2.18% or 186,355 shares. Advisors Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 270,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tompkins reported 18,615 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.