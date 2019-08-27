Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Trimmed Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Position by $1.08 Million as Stock Rose; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Raised Holding in Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 154,442 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 208,730 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Gold EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gold Surpasses Stock Returns on Trade Jitters: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RGLD) – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 3,697 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication holds 400 shares. America First Invest Ltd Com invested in 4.56% or 163,346 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 84,559 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc owns 16,335 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,345 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 85,450 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 21,419 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 45,786 are held by Edgestream Prtn Lp. Millennium Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2,636 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,180 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 58,152 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The reported 106,740 shares stake. Plancorp Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 138,546 shares to 234,500 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,205 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 5,200 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 1,575 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,779 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 5,074 shares. Ws Lllp has 1.03% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has invested 0.04% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Zacks Investment invested 0.02% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). 152,031 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 6,442 shares in its portfolio. Fund Sa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Pnc Fincl Services Gp has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sanderson Farms Is Positioning Itself For Long-Term Success – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Sanderson Farms and REV Group – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.