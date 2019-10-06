Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (BVN) as Stock Declined; Disciplined Growth Investors Lowered Its Pros Holdings Com (PRO) Position by $6.23 Million as Valuation Rose

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc Com (PRO) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 98,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 201,951 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78 million, down from 300,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 250,992 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (BVN) by 42.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 299,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 699,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 615,352 shares traded. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC

More notable recent Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Buenaventura to Host Investor Day on a New Date: March 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strike action threatened at Buenaventura’s Orcopampa mine in Peru – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Mining.com published: “Peru’s Buenaventura threatened with general strike – MINING.com” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Gold Stocks of 2016 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2016.

Analysts await Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $48.39M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamos Gold Inc by 625,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.03 million shares to 4.93 million shares, valued at $95.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 189,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (NYSE:CLB).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Payments: Long-Term Growth Outlook Is Favorable – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rubicon Project’s (NYSE:RUBI) Share Price Gain Of 108% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “PROS Holdings, Inc: Up 96% This Year, Major Opportunity on Horizon – Profit Confidential” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

