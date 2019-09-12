Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (BVN) by $4.78 Million; Descartes Systems Grp/The (DSGX) Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $528,619

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Grp/The (DSGX) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 14,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.51M, down from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Grp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.73. About 66,536 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (BVN) by 42.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 299,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 699,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 1.68 million shares traded or 38.60% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 214,772 shares to 3.33 million shares, valued at $332.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 133,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Record Attendance at Descartes’ 14th Annual Global User and Partner Conference – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Descartes Systems (DSGX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes Acquires CORE Transport Technologies Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pinnachem Helps U.S. Chemical Producers Enhance Supply Chain Performance with Trade Intelligence from Descartes Datamyneâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Announces Commencement of Public Offering Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $49.64M for 18.86 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Peru’s Buenaventura threatened with general strike | MINING.com – MINING.com” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Buenaventura to Host Investor Day on March 12, 2019 – Business Wire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Major Production Declines From The Top 2 Primary Silver Mining Companies – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 500,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.