Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Cut Position in Royal Gold (RGLD) as Stock Rose; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Rose, Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Lowered by $765,180 Its Position

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 4,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,834 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 13,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $179.63. About 3.57 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 448,646 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 26,193 shares to 299,242 shares, valued at $21.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc Com (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 34,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.29B for 31.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.