Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Cut Stake in Royal Gold (RGLD) by $1.08 Million; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Redwood Investments Raised Its Holding

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 310.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 7,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 2,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $11.61 during the last trading session, reaching $315.9. About 5.91 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $126.61. About 752,482 shares traded or 64.90% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 291,791 shares or 0.03% of the stock. St James Invest Limited Liability holds 4.48% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 537,266 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0.02% or 6.98 million shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 41,715 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 7,642 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 12,223 shares. Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 3,362 shares. Community Comml Bank Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Mufg Americas accumulated 179 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Llp reported 97,258 shares. 69,293 were reported by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Capital World Investors has 0.17% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 7.92M shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 4,112 shares. State Street Corp owns 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 1.81M shares. Earnest Partners holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 45,742 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Murphy Cap has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,051 shares. State Street reported 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company holds 2.34M shares. Advisory invested in 0.01% or 895 shares. Baltimore reported 0.04% stake. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd holds 164,702 shares. 163,184 were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 4,545 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP reported 2,750 shares. Soros Fund Ltd reported 50,000 shares. 287,146 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company. American International Gru holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 191,478 shares.