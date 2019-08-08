Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Cut Its Position in Royal Gold (RGLD) by $1.08 Million; As Merck & Co (Put) (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Jefferies Group Upped Stake by $13.87 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $121.72. About 913,834 shares traded or 104.23% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put) (MRK) by 121.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 167,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 304,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.30 million, up from 137,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 10.38M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 7.61M shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Finance Architects holds 306 shares. Marvin Palmer Associate has invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 4.74% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 677,852 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 1.09% or 2.56M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 9,246 shares. Blair William & Il reported 477,479 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). North Star Asset invested in 11,193 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 17,446 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd invested in 0.27% or 38,862 shares. Snow Cap Lp has 5,320 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc accumulated 174,760 shares. Boston Prtn reported 3.80M shares. Martin Currie holds 1.28% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 218,956 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves New Monotherapy Indication for its KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline & Regulatory Updates by MRK, GSK, SNY – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:KMI) by 278,200 shares to 106,600 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 8,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,176 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).