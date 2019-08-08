Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Stake in Royal Gold (RGLD) Trimmed by $1.08 Million; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Knott David M Has Boosted Position

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 1.79M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $126.61. About 752,482 shares traded or 68.17% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M holds 300,000 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,970 shares. Loews Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 12,460 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Concourse Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Shell Asset Management Co accumulated 53,490 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.49% or 53,116 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.12% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 173,036 shares. 300 were reported by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc reported 5,893 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Mngmt accumulated 213,310 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jane Street Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 29,764 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ellington Grp Lc reported 17,500 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares to 510,847 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).