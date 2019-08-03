Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Lowered Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD) by $1.08 Million; As Comcast (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Holder High Pointe Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.32 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.47. About 546,932 shares traded or 24.92% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 33,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 18,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 52,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 22/03/2018 – Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,270 shares to 24,830 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 0.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has 836,870 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co owns 14.90M shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.02% or 1.10M shares. Kings Point Cap Management owns 123,309 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.22% or 23,028 shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Management accumulated 48,410 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Consulta reported 22.8% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 47,490 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ls Limited Liability Com has 422,393 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Com reported 6,255 shares. Lakewood Ltd Partnership holds 7.08% or 6.32M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 34,577 shares. Guardian LP holds 0.03% or 41,943 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest owns 71,187 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 198,538 shares. Gabelli Funds has 556,200 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Baystate Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 100 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 3,170 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 26,170 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has 2,649 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 198 shares. Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.08% or 17,500 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 63 shares. Invesco accumulated 77,211 shares.