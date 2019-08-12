Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Cut Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Share Value Declined, D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.60 Million

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 3.63M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.45. About 539,491 shares traded or 16.45% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Hexavest Incorporated reported 71,187 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 47,045 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 5,575 shares. 3,170 are held by Plancorp Ltd Llc. Jane Street Grp Lc invested in 0.01% or 40,726 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 95,083 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 17,500 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability holds 0% or 59 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Verity Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,180 shares stake. 306,179 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. Community Bancorporation Na owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wexford LP reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 13,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 49,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Euclidean Tech Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 63,000 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 11.58M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited stated it has 18,404 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership reported 47,855 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.26% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 70,200 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Regions Fin Corp owns 43 shares. James Invest invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 2.02M shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc holds 0% or 343,110 shares. Greenwich Wealth Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17 million for 6.38 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.