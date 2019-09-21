Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) Decreased by $8.40 Million; Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Cut Holding by $363,268

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 725,517 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 1,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, down from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer (Aapl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 1.41M shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.86 million for 53.88 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 67,900 shares to 368,250 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (NYSE:CVX) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.