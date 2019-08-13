Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Holder Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $8.63 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 210,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 325,500 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42M, down from 536,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 457,110 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS MOAB GIVING MISLEADING STATEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 23/04/2018 – Aligned Energy Announces New Strategic Investment by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Hldrs to Vote Against the Re-Election of Board at Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 234,274 shares traded or 107.11% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares to 133,280 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 279,000 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).