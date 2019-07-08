Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Position by $331,760; Market Valuation Rose

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 67,065 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has declined 10.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,471 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, down from 57,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 860,591 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 100 shares. A D Beadell Counsel Inc reported 74,150 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 25,750 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) or 5,615 shares. Raymond James Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 9,175 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 744 shares. The New York-based Ionic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 40,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company owns 30,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Mngmt holds 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) or 1,500 shares. Css Limited Co Il holds 100,087 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43M shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $218.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares to 100,770 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 3,461 shares. Community Bancshares Na has invested 0.72% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,060 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar accumulated 63,993 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,404 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability owns 5,798 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital accumulated 2,086 shares. Lockheed Martin Co holds 0.21% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 32,000 shares. Axa has 0.14% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 470 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 242,830 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 9,420 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A invested in 0.18% or 10,186 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated reported 50,662 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. sold $1.99 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $648.30M for 18.36 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

