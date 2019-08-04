Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Market Valuation Rose While Ws Management Lllp Trimmed Holding; Block H & R (HRB) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cut Stake by $320,666 as Stock Value Rose

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 12,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 26,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.47 lastly. It is down 10.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 36,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The hedge fund held 710,791 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 747,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 79,017 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 45,767 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 25,400 shares. 108,245 were accumulated by Hartford Management Com. Guggenheim Capital Limited holds 0.03% or 146,793 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Fifth Third Financial Bank has 11,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba holds 0% or 600 shares. Cognios Ltd Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 99,036 shares. Foster Motley Inc accumulated 37,488 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 188,176 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 44 shares. Contravisory Management accumulated 11,676 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 17,140 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp accumulated 105,280 shares.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,100 shares to 11,978 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0.06% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 100,087 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Ws Management Lllp has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Ionic Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). State Bank Of America De invested in 5,615 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). 40,808 were reported by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Covington Capital has invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 77,779 shares. Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 900 shares. California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA).