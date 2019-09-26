ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

We will be contrasting the differences between ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 106.28 N/A -0.33 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.42 N/A 7.82 13.71

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $114.67, while its potential downside is -0.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.94% and 97.6%. Insiders owned 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. Comparatively, 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.