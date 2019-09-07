ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 107.64 N/A -0.33 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.64 N/A 1.63 14.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and The Carlyle Group L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, which is potential 1.87% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The Carlyle Group L.P. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.