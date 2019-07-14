ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 138.76 N/A -2.53 0.00 Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Puyi Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.11%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48% Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 1.48% stronger performance while Puyi Inc. has -8.24% weaker performance.

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats on 3 of the 4 factors Puyi Inc.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.