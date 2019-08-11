ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 108.10 N/A -0.33 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.24 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.