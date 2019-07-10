ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 135.31 N/A -2.53 0.00 Lazard Ltd 37 1.44 N/A 3.65 9.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Lazard Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Lazard Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.94% and 69.5%. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.11%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48% Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 1.48% stronger performance while Lazard Ltd has -3.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Lazard Ltd beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.