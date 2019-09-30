ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 13 0.00 19.22M -0.33 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 19 0.00 5.22M 3.83 5.31

Table 1 demonstrates ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 149,339,549.34% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 27,944,325.48% 0% 80.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares and 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.