ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 13 0.00 19.22M -0.33 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 148,992,248.06% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares. Comparatively, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 6.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has weaker performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.