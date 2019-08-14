ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 106.69 N/A -0.33 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.65 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 demonstrates ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares and 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.