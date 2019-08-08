ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

We will be contrasting the differences between ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 108.23 N/A -0.33 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.25 N/A 0.36 40.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares and 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.11%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.