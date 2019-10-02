ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Comparison side by side

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 13 0.00 19.22M -0.33 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 95 0.00 6.56M 8.70 10.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 149,921,996.88% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,879,194.63% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was more bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.