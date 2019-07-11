ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Comparing side by side

Both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 140.35 N/A -2.53 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.26 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and THL Credit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and THL Credit Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares and 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. shares. 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.13% of THL Credit Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48% THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than THL Credit Inc.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.