ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Comparing side by side

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 108.10 N/A -0.33 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.72 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus price target of $47.5, with potential upside of 3.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.94% and 88.4%. About 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.