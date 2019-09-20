ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Contrasting side by side

Both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 104.20 N/A -0.33 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.